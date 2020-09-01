Abuja resident doctors begin indefinite strike

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in Abuja will begin indefinite strike action with effect from 8am, 1st September 2020 until the payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance is received and the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise implemented.

President of the chapter, Dr Roland Aigbovo said this in a communique on Monday evening after its virtual emergency general meeting following expiration of a 14-day ultimatum given to the FCT Administration over the non-payment of covid-19 hazard and inducement allowance to health workers and other pending issues as contained in the communique submitted to the administration dated 14th August, 2020.

He observed that the decision followed the insensitivity displayed by the Office of the Permanent Secretary, FCT and wide spread agitations among members of the association in the various FCT hospitals and isolation and treatment centres.

Aigbovo, who said that the association regrets any inconveniences this decision might cause the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the general public needing healthcare delivery during this period, implored the FCT administration to also look into the other myriads of problems raised in their earlier communication to the administration.

“The congress observes with dismay that despite timelines and promises made to pay the covid-19 hazard and inducement allowance within the period of the issued ultimatum, the allowance is still yet to be paid to health care workers in the various FCT Hospitals and the covid-19 isolation and treatment centres thereby negating the positive gains already achieved,” he said.

“As an association, we believe in dialogue as a means of dispute resolution and we have always stood by this principle in all our dealings with the FCTA management even in the face of financial burden but we note with dismay the care free approach exhibited by the office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory in handling this issue.”

