Abuja residents tasked on tree planting





Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have been urged to start intensive planting of trees in their communities.

This is to reduce the effect of deforestation and help restore a healthy living environment in the territory.



In particular, they were advised to always replace felled trees with better and environmental friendly species and join the campaign against tree felling for commercial and domestic purposes.



This point was made by stakeholders Tuesday, during an environmental awareness and tree planting exercise at Sabo Karmo, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).



Our correspondent reports that the exercise was organised by a nongovernmental organisation, Purple Hands Empowerment Initiative, in partnership with AMAC and FCT Department of Parks and Recreation.



Speaking at the event, the founder, Purple Hands Empowerment Initiative, Brenda Max-Nduaguibe advised people to stop the habit of deforestation and start replanting trees in their communities to avert unnecessary disasters.



She stated that the NGO and its partners planted no fewer than seventy trees in the community, in commemoration of this year’s World Environment Day tagged “Biodiversity: All life is Important”.

She said trees filter the air and strip the environment of odours and as such they are important to the ecosystem and to the environment.

Similarly, the director of Parks and Tree Maintenance in the FCT department of parks and recreation , Rifkatu Abdulazeez, called on stakeholders to learn more and contribute in healing the earth.



She stated that the FCT administration will not relent in taking the tree planting awareness campaign to all nooks and cranny of FCT.