Abuja scrap dealers beg FCT minister for help 











The Abuja Association of Scrap Dealers has urged the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, to provide more enabling environment for them to operate.

Chairman of the association, Sagiru Garba, made the appeal Wednesday, when he led other officials on a courtesy visit to FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation in FCTA secretariat.

He pleaded with the minister to make a provision for the scrap dealers to have a genuine market where they will be carrying out their business activities.

This is at the instance of the recent demolition of Apo-Dutse panteka market by FCT Administration in continuation of its city sanitation exercise.

Garba stated that ‘babanbolas’ are not members of scrap dealers and should not be identified as scrap dealers.



He said members of the association will always adhere to the FCT Administration extant laws in maintaining sanity across the territory.



He added that, “Despite the loss we experienced during the demolition, we still remain law abiding citizens of the country and submissive to the authority of the FCT.



“We have no business with scavengers (Baban-bola) neither are we part of them. We are legitimate owners of scrap trading business, dealers in old cars and spare parts,” he said.



The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, advised the scrap dealers not to allow refuse collectors to stay where they are.

