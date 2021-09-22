Abuja to host NBBF extraordinary Congress

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has announced Saturday, 2nd October for its Extraordinary Congress following the invitation letter sent to stakeholders dated 21st of September.

In a letter sent out to the 36 State Basketball Association Chairmen and the Federal Capital Territory by the NBBF Secretary, Mrs Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, the Congress will take place at Hotel De Bentley, Utako, Abuja.

Delegates are expected to arrive on Friday for the all-important Congress which will ratify the date, venue and other details for the 2021 NBBF elections.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Engr Musa Kida thanked the Honorable Minister of Sports, Chief Sunday Dare for his role in ensuring a smooth electoral process and a peaceful post-electoral process.

“The virtual meeting recently presided over by the Honorable Minister clearly shows his commitment to see a NBBF where all stakeholders will continue to work for the common interest of the game.”

“Nigerian basketball has a very huge potential that if harnessed will create a system where millions can benefit from.”

Kida advised members of the press to always endeavour to ask relevant questions rather than running to the press with false information just to heat up the polity and distract stakeholders.