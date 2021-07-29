Abuja’s IDP’s dilemma and the minister’s response

Abuja is seriously faced with the problems of internal displacements. For instance, the Boko Haram insurgency has displaced about 2.4 million Nigerians in the Lake Chad Basin. There are also many unresolved displacement issues which arose due to the jihadist violence, armed banditry, farmers-herders conflicts and many more. Nigeria’s displaced population continues to rise as violence and conflicts continue unabated.

Therefore, as the country battles security challenges, one of its attendant counsequences is the displacements of persons and Abuja is not an exception.

It is true that Nigeria’s displaced population are vulnerable, without sufficient source of livelihood, thus the burden of provision falls on governments.This also applies to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Though Abuja has not been affected by internal conflicts and generalised violence directly, it is the nation’s capital and seat of government and so it is a city that accepts everybody and it is for everybody just as the indegenes of neighbouring states also run to it for succour in the period of adversity. As a result, Abuja is dealing with the ongoing task of responding to a fluctuating but always sizeable internally displaced population. Some of these conflicts that have caused the need to camp the internally displaced persons are conflicts over assess to land, citizenship and broader questions of identity.

Indigenous groups have always reportedly prevented settlers from having access to land or business or assessing jobs and education. Internal displacement in Abuja is also as a result of flooding and erosion.

For example, the sectarian violence between Muslims and Christians in the Plateau state capital, Jos, a nearby city to Abuja in 2010, led to the influx of many people to Abuja for shelter and this has been happening unabated since then while the numbers are increasing by the day. In Abuja itself, the issue of adhering to the original master plan of Abuja has put many residents at risk of losing their homes and livelihood and this has compounded the issue of dealing with how to cater for the many internally displaced persons. This is because of the compelling needs of the government dealing with the issue of urban slumps under the urban renewal programmes and strategies.

It is to the credit of the Minister of the FCT, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello, and his administration that it has a resettlement plan for the IDPs. The gesture is meant to provide alternative accommodation for the hundreds of thousands of displaced persons anytime there is crisis in the city or the country in general. Violent competition for land, political power and oil wealth, especially in the Niger Delta region of the country, the dreaded Boko Haram insurgency and the ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon, have made thousands of persons move to Abuja as IDPs .

In Abuja today, the minister has formulated a policy framework to oversee a comprehensive state response to the IDPs issue. The minister has also approved a hollistic implementation of the Africa Union protocols and conventions in dealing with the internally displaced persons in the city.

The United Nations convention for the protection and assistance to the IDPs, as being implemented in Abuja through the minister, covers all causes of displacements.

The national responsibility of dealing with the issue of displacement lies with government at all levels in Nigeria and this, the minister admits in his response to the issue of internally displaced persons. It is only when the response at the local government level is ineffective that the city administration is called upon for support as the minister has always put in place measures that have made the area councils adequately equipped to deal with the IDPs issue ab initio.

In order to cover the gap and ameliorate the plight of the IDPs in Abuja, the minister set up a ministerial committee saddled with drafting an IDPs policy for the FCT. This will assist in registration and issuance of identity cards, prevention and reduction in terms of internal displacement, to allocate responsibilities to organs and agencies of government, non-governmental organisations and civil society groups. The committee’s work culminated in the policy of displacement which was handed over to the government and adopted during the Mallam Mohammed Bello administration.



In the absence of a legal and institutional framework which the minister has always advocated, provision of assistance, protection, reintegration and resettlement of IDPs hitherto undertaken by of government on an adhoc and reactive bases has stopped in the FCT. This is because the ministerial draft policy for the assistance and support to the IDPs allocates specific responsibities to the various agencies for the short, medium and long terms response to internal displacement and the benefits are there for all to see.

Musa writes from Abuja