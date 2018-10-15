Academic concerns: TRCN set to test 17,000 teachers

As concerns soar on the standard of education in Nigeria, the Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, has said that more than 17,000 teachers would write its qualifying professional examination in October.

Ajiboye, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan on Monday said that the nation’s education system had to be sanitised to remove quacks from the teaching profession.

According to him, only those who are qualified, registered and licensed will be allowed to practice in the country.

“All these are part of the government’s efforts to ensure quality standards in education practice, especially in the teaching profession,” he said.

He said that the council would conduct the Oct. 2018 diet of the professional qualifying examination across the country on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

He urged employers of teachers to demand for the TRCN certificate before recruitment and promotion of teachers.

