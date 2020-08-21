Academic qualification: Over 1250 teachers risk sack in Nasarawa

About 1251 teachers without requisite teaching qualification may be shown the way out of their job in Nasarawa state.

The executive chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi revealed this on Friday, at his office in Lafia.

While inaugurating a seven-man implementation committee to disengage all teachers without requisite teaching qualification in line with the Federal Ministry of Education directive, Dan’azimi charged the committee to carry out its assignments with due diligence, devoid of any sentiments or favour.

The chairman who was represented by the board Secretary, Hajiya Hashiya Ahmed, said there were about 1251 teachers without requisite teaching qualification still teaching in primary schools across the state.

He warned that there would be no tolerance for quackery in the teaching profession in Nasarawa state.

Dan’azimi said the committee has been given the mandate to take every necessary step to ensure that the affected teachers are registered with National Teachers Institute (NTI) and College of Education, Akwanga to obtain requisite teaching qualification or risk their appointment.

In his remarks, the implementation committee and Director, planning, Research and Statistics, NSUBEB, Isah Eyah, thanked the management of SUBEB for finding them worthy and promised to justify the confidence reposed on them.

The Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu had warned unqualified teachers to either acquire requisite qualification or disengage from teaching profession.

