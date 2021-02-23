Academics, applicants commend Kwara govt on SUBEB/TESCOM recruitment

Qualifying examination for applicants for teaching jobs under the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) commenced on Monday across all the 16 designated centres in the state, with the applicants and top academics applauding the government for giving everyone a level playing ground.

Some of the computer based test (CBT) centres visited to monitor the process included the ones at College of Education Ilorin, Kwara Polytechnic Ilorin, University of Ilorin, and Kwara Television Station premises respectively. The examination was also held simultaneously in Offa, Malete, and Lafiagi.

Some of the candidates who spoke to newsmen shortly after writing their examination expressed optimism about their chances and acknowledged that the recruitment exercise is marked with fairness and transparency.

“I have done my best. The process is perfect and transparent and I put my hope in God,” a candidate told Blueprint.

Sese Mariam from Asa LG said she was confident of passing the exams and getting employed, thanking the government for being transparent.

Mustapha Abdulganiy Olayinka, a physically challenged applicant from Alanamu ward in Ilorin West LG, also lauded the manner with which the government is ascertaining their fitness for the job.

A member of the committee overseeing the test, Professor Sheu Adaramaja, declared that some applicants were disqualified from writing the examination either because their registration and O level results were not complete, they applied for courses that were not advertised, or on account of age.

Head of the CBT Centre at the University of Ilorin, Prof Philip Kolo, commended the government for opting for a transparent process, saying the centre has been complying with COVID-19 protocols and that the candidates would soon see their results.