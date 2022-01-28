Academy of science tasks govt, stakeholders on partnership

The Nigeria Academy of Science (NAS) has tasked the federal government and relevant stakeholders on partnership to enhance the study of science and research in the country.

Against the backdrop, NAS restated its readiness to work with government and stakeholders to improve the quality of sciences in Nigeria’s primary and secondary schools.

NAS President, Professor Ekanem Braide, gave the hint Wednesday while delivering a welcome address at its 2021 gold medal prize award in the life sciences which held in Abuja.

According to Braide, the council instituted the prize award in 2016 as a way of awarding deserving Nigerian scientists or groups whose submitted work have made the most impacts to mankind and furthered the frontiers of knowledge in Nigeria.

She advocated the need for government and stakeholders to as part of corporate social responsibility assist in placing science in pedestal of reckoning and thus save its future.

The president, who decried lack of basic science foundation for successful career or quality research in the country, reiterated NAS’ readiness to work with government and stakeholders to improve the quality of sciences in primary and secondary schools in the country.

“NAS is willing to network with stakeholders to ensure that pupils are exposed to sound science education.

“While thanking Slumberger for its support, we are also advocating that government and stakeholders as part of corporate social responsibility to assist in placing science in pedestal of reckoning,” Braide added.

The hallmark of the event was the presentation of a medal, certificate and purse to the 2021 winner of the Academy’s prestigious prize, Professor Onikepe Folarin of Redeemer University Ede in Osun state.

Folarin a lead researcher alongside other scientists advanced genomic technologies to study human and microbes with the Ebola, Malaria, Yellow Fever and other scourges as focus of their research.