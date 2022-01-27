Academy of Science tasks govt, stakeholders on partnerships



The Academy of Science (NAS) has tasked the federal government and relevant stakeholders’ on the need for partnerships capable enhancing the study of Sciences and research in the country.



Against the backdrop, NAS has therefore restated it’s readiness to work with government and stakeholders to improve the quality of sciences in Nigeria’s primary and secondary schools.



NAS President, Professor Ekanem Braide gave the hint Wednesday while delivering a welcome address at it’s 2021 NAS Gold Medal Prize Award in the Life Sciences which held in Abuja.



According to Braide, the council instituted the prize award in 2016 as a way of awarding deserving Nigerian Scientists or group of scientists whose submitted work have made the most impacts to mankind and further the frontiers of knowledge in Nigeria.



She advocated at the ceremony the need for government and stakeholders to as part of corporate social responsibility assist in placing science in pedestal of reckoning and thus save it’s future,”



The President who decried lack of basic science foundation for successful career or quality research in the country reiterated NAS readiness to work with government and stakeholders to improve the quality of sciences in primary and secondary schools in the country.



“NAS is willing to network with stakeholders to ensure that pupils are exposed to sound science education.



” While thanking Slumberger for it’s support, we are also advocating that government and stakeholders as part of corporate social responsibility to assist in placing science in pedestal of reckoning, “Braide added.



The Hallmark of the event was the presentation of a medal, certificate and purse to the 2021 winner of the Academy prestigious prize, Professor Onikepe Folarin of Redeemer University, Ede in Osun state.



Folarin a lead researcher alongside other scientists advanced genomic technologies to study human and microbes with the Ebola, Malaria, Yellow Fever and other scourge as focus of their research.



According to other scientists who spoke at the ceremony, the outcome of the research is capable of enhancing understanding of infectious diseases and improving disease surveillance. JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Fellows of the Academy, Researchers and Science students drawn from higher institutions across Nigeria made the high-octane occassion memorable.