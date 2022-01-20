ACAMB elects new executives, Bolarinwa emerges president

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) – an umbrella body of communications and marketing professionals, working in Nigeria’s banking sector – has elected new executives who will pilot the affairs of the Associationfor the next two years.

The election for key positions, saw Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa,Head, Corporate Communications of Polaris Bank emerged as the new ACAMB President, Mr. Oze K. Oze from First Bank was elected First Vice President; Mrs. Lola Egboh of FirstCity Monument Bank (FCMB), Second Vice President, while the new Secretary-General is Mr. Sipe Babajide of Ecobank.

The position of Assistant Secretary General went to Mr. Omede Odekina of United Bank for Africa (UBA), while Mr. Patrick Osilaja of Fidelity Bank emerged the Financial Secretary.Wema Bank’s Mrs. Funmilayo Falola is the new Treasurer while Mr. Abdul Imoyo ofAccess Bank will serve as the Association’s Publicity Secretary.

Also on the new executive list is Mrs. Ozena Utulu of Heritage Bank as Social Secretary.Four distinguished members of the Association namely: The immediate past President,a staff from CBN, NDIC and CIBN respectively are to serve as Ex-officios.

In his post-election acceptance speech, the new ACAMB President, Bolarinwa, assured members that he would reposition ACAMB as a foremost professional Association that they would all be proud of.He added that his vision also includes innovating post-retirement strategy that ensures members have a sustainable livelihood long after exiting the industry.

“I will be committed to my vision, which is to reposition ACAMB as a foremost professional Association that encourages and ensures every marketing communications professional in the Banks aspires and attains the highest level of professional recognition and fulfillment on the job while at the same time being assured of asustainable livelihood long after exiting the industry,” he stated.