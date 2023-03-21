Accept defeat or seek legal redress, Soludo tells Tinubu’s opponents   

Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Tuesday, congratulated the President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, assuring the readiness of the state to partner with him and his government.

Soludo, in a statement, also congratulated Tinubu’s political ‘opponents’ for what he termed their courageous and impressive outing, but argued that Nigeria needs healing and restructuring at the moment.

He said those dissatisfied with the results have their rights to pursue their grievances through the due process of the law because even his ruling political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) might challenge some of the results declared against their candidates.





“Let me also congratulate the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his election. We congratulate your closest opponents for their courageous and impressive outing. Nigeria needs healing and restructuring, and the fundamental challenges of insecurity and the economy remain humongous.

“We pledge to collaborate and partner with you and the Federal Government for the development of Anambra state and Nigeria. This is the only country that we call ours and we must make it work. One critical issue that we must draw your urgent attention is the issue of systemic insecurity in the South-east.

“In this regard, may I repeat my previous calls and hereby request our President-Elect to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately after swearing-in (that is, if he is not released before then). We need him around the table as an important stakeholder in discussions about healing and sustainable peace in the South east. So far, winners have been declared, and those who are dissatisfied with the results have their rights to pursue their grievances through the due process of the law,” the statement reads in part.

