Access Bank boosts Diaspora’s remittances with cash rewards for customers

In a bid to promote Diaspora remittance services, Access Bank Plc has promised to rewarde customers with cash prizes when they receive money from their loved ones, friends and associates abroad.

The initiative is in line with the bank’s promise to create value and meet the needs of its customers.

Speaking on the initiative, Access Bank, Executive Director, Victor Etuokwu said, “We are delighted to be a gateway to promoting dollar remittances into the country and we encourage our customers, their loved ones and friends to use our international money transfer services which would enable them to enjoy the cash rewards we have on offer.

“We are committed to sustain the ease of inflows of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria and consequently contribute to poverty reduction and enhancement of economic growth across all social economic levels.

“We will be rewarding customers who receive funds three times in a month with N2,000, and six times in a month with N5,000. This is our own little way to appreciate our customers for their loyalty and patronage.”

“We maintain a strong relationship with our remittance partners: Sendwave, WorldRemit, Western Union, Ria, Boss Revolution, MoneyGram, Transfast, Smallworld, Paysend, First Apple, Nairagram, Glocurrency, Caperemit and other international money transfer services and we are committed to delivering excellent service to all our customers across all our branches.

This offer is open to customers and non-customers of Access Bank. To be part of this offer, simply walk into any of our branches nationwide to receive your funds,” Etuokwu concluded.

Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.