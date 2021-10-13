Access Bank CEO, Wigwe, bags Juris Law award

Chairman, body of bank chief executive officers, Dr Herbert Wigwe has been awarded the Juris Law award for his contributions to corporate governance and rule of law in Nigeria’s banking industry.

The award was presented by the Juris Law Office in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute.

The prestigious award was presented to Wigwe who is also the managing director of Access Bank Group at a workshop for judicial officers on recent reforms of the banking financial services sectors in Nigeria: Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (2020) in Focus.

The workshop was titled: ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Financial System Stability in Nigeria’.

The award was given to Mr Wigwe and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who was also recognized for his support towards the development of law for economic growth in Nigeria.

Earlier in his goodwill message, Mr Wigwe the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 will promote a stronger, more transparent, and efficient financial system in Nigeria.

He said the expansion of the CBN’s powers and the other salient provisions introduced by the Act will help to improve the system, prevent bank failures and other systemic issues.

Mr Wigwe urged the lawyers to look into the contemporary issues in the nation’s banking sector and come up with workable ways of resolving financial disputes.

