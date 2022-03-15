Access Bank deepens financial inclusion as Closa agents hit 100,000

Leading retail financial institution, Access Bank Plc, has successfully commissioned and empowered 100,000 Access Closa agents to provide more than banking services to both existing and new customers across the nation.

With the current number of Access Closa Agents spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, the bank has significantly grown access to finance and banking services to millions of previously under banked Nigerians, while providing alternate streams of income for MSMEs, promoting financial literacy, and also advancing its ambition to bank one in every two Nigerians by 2025.

According to Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network is in fulfillment of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian.

“As a Bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security, and service to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate. With the recent achievement of hitting a 100,000 milestone of Access Closa Agents, customers and non-customers of the Bank who are traveling for business, events, or to visit loved ones in any location in Nigeria will continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services as our Closa agents are available in several rural and semi-urban locations across the country”.