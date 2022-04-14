Access Bank, GTCO, Fidelity Bank, others make LinkedIn’s top 25 best workplace

Access Bank, GTCO, Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank, Anheuser-Bush Inbev and 20 others have made LinkedIn’s Top 25 best places to work in Nigeria in 2022.

This was disclosed by LinkedIn, a global professional network company, in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Tuesday.

According to LinkedIn, the companies offer stability in the ever-changing world of work, as they are not only attracting employees but retaining them.

The list includes companies in financial services, information technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, oil and gas, telecommunications, professional services and internet services.

Access Bank came first in the ranking, followed by GTB, Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank, Anheuser-Bush Inbev and Union Bank of Nigeria.

others include Sterling Bank Plc, British American Tobacco (BAT Nigeria), First Bank of Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, Interswitch, The Coca-Cola Company, Standard Chartered Bank, Olam, United Bank of Africa, FCMB, Shell, Globacom, Fiverr, PwC, Amazon, MTN, Wema Bank, Nestle and Promasidor.

LinkedIn said, “These are companies offering stability in our ever-changing world of work – the ones that are not only attracting employees but retaining them.

“LinkedIn data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds.”

Report methodology Companies that were eligible for the ranking included firms with at least 500 employees as of December 31, 2021, and an attrition rate no higher than 10 per cent from January to December 2021. The methodology timeframe used was based on LinkedIn data.

Companies with layoffs of more than 10 per cent of their workforce during that time, based on public announcements, were not considered in the ranking.

Only parent companies ranked on the list.

Majority-owned subsidiaries and data about those subsidiaries are incorporated into the parent company score.

All data counts are normalised based on company size across the pool of companies eligible for the list.