Access Bank leads as 9 banks rake N554bn from commission, fees

Access Bank Plc led other nine banks in the country in the amount realized from commissions and fees in 2021, netting a whopping N118.56bn as against N93.57bn generated during the same period in 2020.

Net fee and commission income is the actual revenue generated from these charges after expenses incurred from providing the services have been deducted.

Access bank’s financial report also showed that it made N7.23bn from electronic bank charges and the sum of N33.35bn from e-banking fees.

During the review period, Zenith Bank made N103.95bn from fees and commissions, resulting in a total income of N132.88bn and expenses of N28.96bn.

The amount generated by the bank in 2021 is 31.03 per cent higher than N79.33bn recorded in the previous year.

From fees on electronic products, the bank raked in N37.47bn while the sum of N31.39bn was generated from account maintenance charges.

UBA generated N110.9bn, N25.9bn higher than the N85bn made in the nine-month period of 2020. It made N7.1bn from account maintenance charges and N41.9bn from e-business fees.

According to the financial statement of GTB, N65.65bn was generated from fees and commissions in 2021, a N18.72bn jump from the revenue generated in 2020.

The bank also disclosed that the sum of N16.68bn was generated from account maintenance fees while e-business fees produced N21.08bn.

For FCMB, revenue from fees and commission rose to N28.75bn in 2021 from N19.55bn recorded in 2020, the bank’s financial statement stated.