Access Bank, GTBank, Zenith, UBA and three other deposit money banks raked about N403.6 billion in the first nine of 2021 from fees and commission, 24.7 per cent higher than the N303.9 billion recorded in the same period of 2020.

The other banks are: Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

The N403.6 billion was arrived at after aggregating the net fee and commission income as contained in the banks’ financial statements for the third quarter of this year.

Access Bank raked in a total of N88.9 billion as against N71.8 billion generated during the same period in 2020.

The bank’s financial report also showed that it made N16.2 billion from account maintenance and handling commission, and the sum of N46.3 billion from channels and other e-business fees.

During the review period, Zenith Bank made N65.1bn from fees and commissions, 47.2 per cent higher than the N44.2 billion generated in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The bank made N24.2 billion from current account maintenance and N23.9 billion from fees on electronic products.

UBA generated N110.9 billion, N25.9 billion higher than the N85 billion made in the nine-month period of 2020. It made N7.1 billion from account maintenance charges and N41.9 billion from e-business fees.

Stanbic’s net fee and commission revenue of N60.9 billion rose by 13.1 per cent from the N52.9 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2020.

Account maintenance fees accounted for N3.7 billion while electronic banking charges accounted for N2.5 billion of the total fees and commission income.

According to the financial statement of GTB, N51.8 billion was generated between January and September from fees and commissions, a N19.1 billion jump from the revenue recorded in the same period of 2020.

The bank disclosed that the sum of N13.1 billion was generated from account maintenance fees while e-business fees produced N15.6 billion.

Union Bank raked in N10.3 billion from fees and commission in the period under review. Account maintenance fees accounted for N1.7 billion while electronic bank charges contributed N6.7 billion.

Fidelity Bank generated a total of N15.7 billion in the three quarters, rising by N5.6 billion in the same period a year earlier.