Access Bank partners AAWEF to organise ZORA Festival 2022

Access Bank says it will be collaborating with the Africa-America Women Economic Forum (AAWEF) to ensure a full representation of African culture at the 33rd annual ZORA! Festival of Arts and Humanities.

The Bank is engaging in the partnership through its W Initiative; that is committed to encouraging and supporting women as well as female entrepreneurs.

AAWEF is positioned to boost the participation of women as key contributors to Africa’s growth and development in science, technology and innovation, with an objective to build sustainable relationships between Africa and America through networking, education, trade and commerce for women entrepreneurs.

This they have done for 3 years during the ZORA! Festival of Arts with a conference tagged the “AAWEF trade expo”.

Speaking at the 3rd annual AAWEF trade expo, GMD, Access Bank Plc. Dr. Herbert Wigwe said “We reckon that this would Foster trade relations between Africa and America leading to access to global markets by Women Entrepreneurs with an emphasis in STEM, manufacturing and agriculture. It would also provide a space for African and African-American women to collaborate and innovate for advancement of entrepreneurial initiatives that positively impact their communities and nations.”