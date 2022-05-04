Access Bank promotes 800 employees as it transits to Holdco structure

Access Bank Plc has announced the promotion of 800 employees, following a transparent performance management review, in line with global best practices.

The announcement comes as the bank shores up its transition to a Holding Company (Holdco) which started May 1, 2022.

The bank said in a statement that the beneficiaries of the wholescale performance review exercise spanned its senior, middle, and junior management levels even as the management strives to continuously put employees in the best position to grow and be successful in today’s highly competitive work environment.

It added that its consistent growth over the years has been due to the immeasurable effort and sacrifice of its employees.

“Over the years, Access Bank has demonstrated that employee performance and rewards remain a critical pillar of the bank’s business operations.

”The bank has consistently provided adequate resources to deepen core job skills while entrenching a culture of high performance, among employees.

