Access Bank strengthens presence in Africa with new merger plans

Barely weeks after acquiring African Banking Corporation of Botswana Limited (BancABC Botswana), one of Nigeria’s biggest lenders, Access Bank Plc has completed an arrangement with Atlas Mara to purchase African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, making it the fourth bank Access will be acquiring in a space of two years.

The Nigerian lender didn’t disclose the worth of the deal, but stated that the acquisition will not be funded with significant additional capital investment due to the merger of Access Bank Zambia and Cavmont Bank in 2020.

This is the second deal between the Herbert Wigwe-led firm and Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara, which has been scaling down its investment in its core market, in sub-Saharan Africa.

While Atlas Mara is intensifying its exit from the Botswana and Zambian markets, the Nigerian investment banker is doubling down on his efforts in these countries through subsidiaries, Access Zambia and Access Botswana.

According to the disclosure, following the completion of the transaction, Access Bank will retain or increase its current shareholding in Access Bank Zambia which will have approximately $1 billion in total assets, over 300,000 customers in Zambia and over 70 branches and agencies.

In addition, there will be no additional capital investment requirements from the bank as a result of the transaction due to the capital and other synergies created from the merger between Access Bank Zambia with Cavmont Bank in 2020.

Commenting on the proposed merger transaction, CEO/GMD of Access Bank Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe said, “This transaction represents another milestone that brings us closer to the achievement of our broader strategic objectives. The merger of Atlas Mara Zambia with Access Bank Zambia is expected to augment our presence in Zambia and the broader COMESA region, Africa’s largest free trade area.”

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the strong confidence of the Zambian market in the Bank’s country and regional strategy as well as our strong confidence in the long-term prospects for the Zambian economy,” he added.

