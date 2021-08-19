Access Bank to reward more customers in new DiamondXtra promo

Access Bank Plc is set to reward over 2,000 customers in the 13th season of its DiamondXtra promo to encourage savings culture and reward its loyal customers.

The promo which kickoff over the weekend would feature its reoccurring salary for life, Business Grant, Free Rent, education grant and different cash prize categories from its monthly and quarterly draw.

The bank added that the last 12 seasons of the promo has attracted 2.5 million customers with over 22,000 directly impacted by the promo.

According to the Executive Director, Personal Banking, Victor Etuokwu, Access Bank have been rewarding and changing the lives of our customers for 12 years and are excited to launch the 13th season of the promo.

“The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers. With the launch of this new season, the reward scheme has been revitalised and reloaded to create winners every day. “

He said DiamondXtra is one of the most successful deposit products in the country, as it not only encourages customers to save their money, gain interest on their savings but also rewards them as they keep saving, with life transforming prizes like Salary 4 Life, Business grants, education grants.

In his own comment, Access Bank’s Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Mr. Robert Giles said the DiamondXtra promo was designed by customers themselves. “They told us that the return on savings was small, yet the reason to save was to transform and improve lives. Since that initial launch we have shared over N5 billions of prize money through daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly draws. We have given out education grants, business grants and Salary for life.

Also, the Group Head, Consumer banking, Adaeze Umeh, said over 2000 customers would be part of the consolation prize every quarter with special attention given to women, “and there is something for every family.

Like other segments, MTN’s digital businesses continue to grow on the back of a strong partner ecosystem and the uptake of its products and services.

Its digital revenue rose by 61.8% driven by its rich media and value-added services. Ayoba, MTN’s instant messaging platform, now has more than 2.3 million active users bringing the total number of digital users to over 3.9 million, up 38% YoY.