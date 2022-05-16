Access Bank’ll support customers’ lifestyles with digital tools – Wigwe

Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has assured customers that the Corporation will continue to use digital tools and its partnership with Fintechs to support their lifestyles outside of the banking system.

Wigwe gave the assurance following the evolution of Access Bank Plc to Access Holdings Plc with initial portfolio companies and its future strategy.

The Corporation, which builds on Access Bank’s scale and ethical standards, will have portfolio companies with significant complementarities, allowing the ecosystem to walk with customers across their life cycle while delivering value to stakeholders.

Speaking on its debut, Wigwe said: “Many of you would have heard us talk about Access Corporation earlier this year. We have set our sights on and delivered ambitious plans to transform the African financial services sector over the last 20 years.

“Until now, we have concentrated on banking, with the goal of becoming the World’s Most Respected African Bank. Our banking subsidiary is now Nigeria’s largest bank by assets and Africa’s largest in terms of customer base. It is now time for us to take the next transformative step, where we provide our customers with beyond banking services delivering new interconnected financial services across customers’ needs.”

The Corporation will comprise verticals cutting across banking, payments, consumer lending, insurance brokerage and asset management. Access Bank Group will continue to operate in Nigeria and through its subsidiaries and business offices in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

These businesses, when combined, will position Access Corporation to provide banking services, including intra-and inter-Africa trade, consumer lending, payments services, and insurance services to our customers, thereby improving wealth diversification and preservation.

He said looking ahead five years, Access Corporation will be a leading financial and ecosystem player, with services spanning B2B and B2C marketplaces, B2B services, health, housing, digital, content, mobility, core banking offerings, and other financial services such as insurance and wealth management.

Wigwe concludes: “We recognize and embrace the change that is currently happening and, as we have previously demonstrated, we will lead. Access Corporation will be a driving force in the ongoing digital revolution to the benefit of our stakeholders.

