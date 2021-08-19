Access Bank’s USSD security advancement to protect customers against fraud

Access Bank Plc has introduced new USSD code, that allows customers to act swiftly to prevent fraudulent activities on their accounts.

The service enables customers of all account types to deactivate a USSD profile by dialling 901911# from any phone, inputing the registered phone number for the account to be protected and this automatically locks out fraudsters from the individual’s account.

Access Bank has over the years remained committed to educating its customers, informing and protecting them from fraudsters.

The Bank has created dedicated pages on its official website that constantly update customers on the schemes fraudsters employ to defraud them while bringing to public notice the quickest platforms to access help in the event of any suspected fraud case.

In its promise to offer customers more than banking, Access Bank has not wavered in its drive to not only deliver speedy services but also security for all.