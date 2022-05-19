Access Holdings disowns Access Capital Investment, warns Nigerians

Access Holdings Plc has warned its customers and the public that it won’t take responsibility for losses suffered from dealings with investment firm, Access Capital Investment.

The financial institution stated that Access Capital is not affiliated to Access Holdings or its subsidiaries, but the investment firm is using its name and logo to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians.

In a statement released by the bank to the capital market authority, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, said it has reported a disclaimer against Access Capital Investment to relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

According to the lender, Access Capital Investment, also known as Access Capital Daily, is luring people with fictitious but mouth-watering returns on investment, which are not associated with Access Holdings.

“The attention of Access Holdings Plc trading as Access Corporation, has been drawn to an online investment platform known and described as “Access Capital Daily Investment” which has been soliciting members of the public to invest in its Access Capital Investment products (the Products) promising fictitious but mouth-watering returns on investment.

