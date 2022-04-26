Accident bureau releases 4 reports of police crashed helicopter, others

Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) on Tuesday released the preliminary reports on the Nigerian Police Air Wing helicopter crash that occurred in Bauchi in January 2022 as well those of the serious incidents to planes operated by Max Air, Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines Limited at various times.

According to the agency, the affected aircraft include the United Nigeria Airlines Embraer 145LR aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BWW, that occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on 17th November, 2021, that of Max Air Boeing 737-300 aircraft that also occurred at Abuja airport while the aircraft was parked and had a ground collision with Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc (SAHCO) lavatory service truck with fleet number 9/5 on 21st November 2021.

The other was a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace Limited with 5N-BUQ number that happened after take-off at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, bound for Lagos on 22nd November, 2021.

The only crash report was that of the Bell 429 helicopter owned and operated by Nigeria Police Air Wing with Nationality and Registration marks 5N-MDA, that occurred at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport, Bauchi, Nigeria on 26th January, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

