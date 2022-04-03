Accident claims 2 lives in Osun



Two persons have been declared dead in an auto crash along Ilesa/Akure expressway, Sunday.



Blueprint gathered that the accident occured around 2:40pm about 7km to Iwaraja junction, Omo-Ijesa.



The accident, according to findings, involved a Premia with registration number WEN 397 AA and an unregistered truck.



When contacted, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.



She explained that three male adults and three female children were involved in the accident.



Ogungbemi who described the accident as fatal, said two female children died while one male adult and three female children injured.



The FRSC attributed causes of the accident to speed limit violation and wrongful overtaking.



Ogungbemi said the injured victims have been taken to Wesley Guild Hosptial, Ilesa, while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.