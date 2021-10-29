Accident claims Kogi varsity student (Pictures)

The main campus of the Federal University Lokoja, was thrown into mourning on Thursday after a 300-level student, simply identified as Maryjane Imaobong, was reported dead.

Mary was a student of Geography in the Faculty of Art and Social Science.

An eyewitness told Blueprint that the deceased met her death Thursday evening at Felele when the bike that was carrying her collided with a J5 lorry.

As at the time of filling this report, the school management was yet to issue any official notification concerning the incident.



