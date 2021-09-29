Accidents: Yobe to establish computerize vehicle inspection centre

In an effort to minimize recklessness and fatal accidents on the roads, Yobe state government said it would establish of Computerized Vehicle Inspection centres in Damaturu, Potiskum and Bade local government areas.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state disclosed this Tuesday while speaking at the North-east zonal conference of Directors/Chiefs of Road Traffic Officers of the Federation (VIOs) which took place in Damaturu the state Capital.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner State Ministry of Transport and Energy, Abdullahi Usman Kukuwa noted that arrangements are on top gear to establish Drivers’ Theory Test Centre (DTT) in the state to ascertain the knowledge of drivers on highway code and road traffic regulations before they could be “Road Tested” to avoid accidents in the state and beyond.

“I was made to understand that such conference provides usual opportunity for vehicles inspection officers (VIOs) to review performances and reflect on traffic rules and regulations operational in North East states with a view to come up with memorandum for better traffic laws among motorist and revenue generation,”Buni said.

He urged the participants to consider intensive enlightenment on commercial vehicle operations and also contribute meaningfully in the deliberations that will ensure later in the conference.

Earlier Yobe state Director Road Traffic Service, Ibrahim Mohammed Gwio-Kura said, the conference is for all the Directors /Chiefs Road Traffic Department (VIOs) in the North-east to come together with matters affecting policy and related road traffic issues in the transport sector of the North Eastern states for deliberations.

“All matters deliberated at the National Level are drafted into memo,the memo is submitted during National Council of Transportation, where policy statements are made and proper solutions in accordance with the law are proffered”, he said.