Accolades as judge seeks donation for convict

Lawyers have described Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, as an “experienced and fair judge.”

Justice Lifu, Friday, convicted one Adetokunbo Balogun and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment running from January 29, 2019 for advance fee fraud.

With the calculation of the concurrent term of the jail term, the defendant had completed the term and would be released.

The convict was arraigned on a three-count charge of fraud as he said he gave his friend, who is now at large, his ATM card and pin, not knowing that he was using same to defraud people.

The charge reads in part: “hat you Adetokunbo Balogun Nafiudeen, and others who are now at large on or about the 21st day of January, 2019, at Iwo in the Osogbo Judicial Division with intent to defraud did obtain by false pretence the sum of N80,000, through your Pollaris Bank Account number 3048968869 which was the property of one Odunayo Adegoke of behind Omo Odo-Oba Hotel, Oke-Afo, Iwo, Osun state, the said money was received by cash transfer from one Oyewo Basira’s.”

Justice Lifu, upon enquiry, was told that the convict’s wife and children were living with his mother in-law in Lagos, and having spent one and half years in prison with no family checking on him, pleaded that those that had money should help the convict.

Lawyers and litigants immediately contributed for him as prosecutor, Mr. Moses Faremi, commended the judge for the wisdom he had been using in the discharge of duties.

Other lawyers also lauded the judge for taking judicial notice of every process and his proper adjudication on matters before him, saying that he had proved to be outstanding.