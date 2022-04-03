Accord Party condemns Abuja-Kaduna train attack 

Accord Party (AP) has described as barbaric and condemnable the recent attack on a Kaduna-bound train along Abuja-Kaduna railway.

In a statement in Abuja Sunday, by the National Legal Adviser of the party , Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, the party challenged the security agencies to up their ante in protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

The party according to the statement, sees the attack by the bandits, which left people dead, many others wounded and kidnapped, as one too many to be wished away.

While it condoled with victims and families of the bereaved, Accord wished those injured speedy recovery, adding that masterminds of the dastardly act should have a rethink and imbibe good conscience and human sympathy.

The party, which also bemoaned the rising spate of killings across the country, said time has come for the security architecture of Nigeria to be restructured, with a view to adapt it in sync with the modern day realities of efficient and effective protection of citizens.

In addition, the statement by the party pointed out that life has become brutal and short in Nigeria, which it feared would lead to a catastrophic end if governments at all levels fail to rise up to the urgent call of the moment and embark on massive job creation and investment in intelligence gathering.

The party also admonished the security agencies to be rather proactive than reactionary in tackling the menace of banditory, adding that the perilous situation at hand demands synergy and intelligence sharing between the various security formations in the country.

The party however charged citizens not to lose hope in the ability of the country to overcome its present security and economic challenges, but to pray more in seeking God’s intervention, especially in this holy month of Lent and Ramadan.

While expressing confidence in the capacity of the armed forces to defeat the insurgency and banditry bedeviling the country, Accord promised that the party will bring sweeping changes in the security arrangement of the country when it emerges victorious in the 2023 presidential election.