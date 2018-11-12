Accord Party guber candidate assures of N30,000 to Kwara workers

Accord Party gubernatorial candidate in Kwara state, Prince Ayorinde Adedoyin, yesterday said he would pay N30,000 as minimum wage for workers in Kwara state when elected.

He urged workers and other stakeholders in the state to vote‎ for him assuring that he has abundant prosperity for all with his mapped out economic blueprint.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday and which reads in part: “The issue of 18,000naira being paid workers as minimum wage with the current economic reality in Nigeria is inhumane considering the fact that the workers too have families, and extended relations to cater for.

“When you get to the homes of most Nigerian workers, the suffering is just unbearable, while those they voted into office are living in affluence.

“My administration would pay workers in kwara state 30,000 minimum wage and I have economic blueprint that would ensure abundant prosperity for all.All I need to make this happen is for them to ‎ vote for me”

“I am assuring the civil servants in Kwara state that I won’t disappoint them, so they should take a far reaching decision now and consider me.

“I will pay them the proposed minimum wage, this is not a political gimmick but a product of my economic blueprint to make Kwara, the centre of prosperity for all.

Further, he said that workers anywhere in the world are engine room of the government, so they must be treated at least fairly. Nigerian workers according to NLC are the least paid in Africa, and this is unacceptable.

Adedoyin criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for their lack of concern for the welfare of Nigerian workers.

He said ‘’the political parties currently in government ought to look inwards to satisfy the yearnings of workers rather than neglecting them.

