Accusations against PRODA, BPP, others false – Group

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria (COCSON) has described accusations tions against Project Development Institute (PRODA), National Assembly, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation as false, fictitious and fake.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the group, Engr Tijani Ali Danjuma, said that before they drew conclusion that the allegations against these organizations were not correct, they embarked on an independent findings to unravel the truth behind the issues.

“Having critically observed the ongoing accusations by Daniel Onjeh against Project Development Institute (PRODA), National Assembly, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation. The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) decided to embark on an independent findings to unravel the truth behind the brickbat,” the group said.

The group further clarified said that “sequel to numerous allegations levelled against the former Board Chairman of PRODA, Mr Daniel Onjei by the Management of PRODA and Contractors and the accusations against the former Director General of PRODA by Dr Daniel Onjeh and other former members of the Governing Board of PRODA, the then Director General, Dr Charles Agulana, was suspended and Daniel Onjeh was also asked to step aside by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) pending the outcome of the findings of the investigation.

“It is important to highlight here that the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) never asked these persons to step aside but were ordered to do so by the President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of The Federation (OSGF).”

COCSON also reacted to the allegation that Dr Chima Igwe’s certificate false, adding that some bodies have investigated and discovered that his certificate is correct.

Danjuma said: “As an independent organisation devoid of any sentiment and partisanship, we make bold to say that this whole charade is baseless and without substance hence we call on Nigerians to disregard such shenanigans.”

Speaking further, Danjuma said: “May we also use this opportunity to inform the world that the issue of Dr C. Igwe, the former Overseeing Director General of FIIRO who Daniel Onjeh claims that he does not have a PhD is a matter for the court to decide, but it is pertinent to note that our investigation revealed that:

“The crisis of Dr Chima Igwe’s certificate has something to do with who becomes the Director General of FIIRO and began through a faceless petition by non-existent ‘FIIRO Staff,’ acting on behalf of a grop in FIIRO that wrote to the FIIRO Governing Board, copying ICPC, alleging that the Ph.D of Dr Chima Igwe was fake or fraudulent.

“In response to the above allegation, the FIIRO Governing Board wrote to the Universited’Abomey-Calavi, Benin Republic through the Nigerian Embassy in Benin Republic requesting for a verification of the Ph.D certificate and access to his official transcript. This letter is available for inspection.

“The Universited’Abomey-Calavi, Benin Republic replied on the verification of certificate request and further sent his academic records through the same Embassy of Nigeria in Benin Republic which wrote to FIIRO Governing Board vacating and proving the allegations to be wrong and false. Relevant records are available.

“The FIIRO Governing Board acknowledged the receipt of the letter from Embassy of Nigeria, Benin Republic ‘of the verified Ph.D certificate of Mr. C.C. Igwe transmitted by the Abomey-Calavi University, Republic of Benin’ via a letter dated 1st April, 2019 and signed by the then Director-General/CEO, FIIRO, Prof. G.N. Elemo (Secretary, Governing Board, FIIRO). The letter is available.

“This matter was also taken to ICPC by FMSTI for investigation and in a letter dated 11th September, 2019, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Chima Igwe was cleared of the allegations of holding and forging a Ph.D certificate. The letter is also, available.

“That ICPC concluded in their letter of clearance of Dr Chima Igwe: ‘Consequently, allegation that he forged his Ph.D Certificate was not substantiated as it is found that he obtained all his certificates in accordance with laid down procedure.

“That the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) confirmed that the Ph.D certificate in chemistry awarded to Dr Chima Igwe in 3rd July, 2002, is equivalent to a doctorate degree awarded by any Nigerian university in a similar field of study.”