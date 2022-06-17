ACD: NCWS demands reopening of universities, improved security 

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has called on the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) to reopen the universities so that children can go back to school and be fully engaged, decrying the incessant crises in the educational institutions as big threat to national security.

National President of the Council, Hajiya Lami Adama Lau, made the call Thursday in Abuja, during a media briefing organised to formally inaugurate events to mark the International Day of the African Child and first Women in National Service (WINSERVE 2022).

Lau, who is also the President and Chairperson of Special Events Planning Committee (SEPCOM) described the current system of education as “worrisome and unacceptable,” stressing that it’s high time governments and non-governmental institutions are alert to their responsibilities.

According to her, children’s continuous stay at home is a thing of concern to them as mothers, noting that it makes them idle, redundant and therefore vulnerable to all forms of violence and negative tendencies.

She equally expressed worry on the rising insecurity while appealing to politicians

to show more commitment in tackling the menace by giving it more attention just like they do to party delegates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

