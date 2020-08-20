Ace broadcaster Ogendengbe’s death a rude shock – Ondo govt, NUJ

The death of broadcaster and sports journalist, Mr. Ayo Ogendengbe in the early hours of Thursday has been described as a rude shock to the entire world of pen profession.

Ondo state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, in a statement, described the death of Ogedengbe as a loss not only to his family but to journalism profession, Ondo state, and the nation at large.

The deputy governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the veteran journalist and for the family to have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Ajayi, who described death as a necessary end of every human being, noted that the legacies left behind by individuals will speak when they leave for the great beyond.

Ajayi urged journalists to emulate the passion late Ogendegbe had for his job when he worked at the state-owned media outfit and Ministry of Information.

In a related development, the Ondo Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) chairman, Adetona Aderoboye, executives and members of the union in the state said they received news of the sudden death of one of the vibrant veteran journalists in the state, Mr. Ogedengbe with rude shock and disbelief.

In a press statement signed by the secretary of the union, Leke Adegbite, NUJ described late Ogedengbe, popularly known as “Oged” in the media industry, as a goal getter, straightforward, bold and disciplined journalist.

The union also noted with satisfaction various contributions of late Ogedengbe to journalism profession, especially broadcasting industry in Ondo state, as he trained many fine broadcasters and journalists, who blossomed in the industry across the world.

The late seasoned journalist and information manager, worked at Ondo state Radiovision Corporation (OSRC) where he rose to the position of Director of News and Current Affairs, and retired at the Ministry of Information few years ago.