Ace comedian Baba Sala dies

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Moses Olaiya, popularly known as Baba Sala, is dead.

He was 81 years old.

One of his sons, Emmanuel Adejumo, aka Boisala ,announced his demise in the early hours of Monday.

“My Daddy is gone.

Finally gone home to glory.

King of comedy finally say bye-bye to this world.

I will miss you so much daddy.

I love you so much but God love you more.

Good night my mentor, father, teacher, gist partner.

My daddy is gone,” Boisala stated on Facebook.

The veteran musician, theatre artiste and filmmaker who had suffered old age ailments for a long while had been rumoured to have passed on, several times.

Baba Sala died in the late hours of Sunday, October 7, 2018 in his hometown, Ilesa, Osun state.

His body is said to have been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex, (Wesley Guild Hospital), Ilesa.

He is regarded as the father of modern Yoruba comedy.

Baba Sala, alongside other dramatists like Hubert Ogunde, Kola Ogunmola, Oyin Adejobi and Duro Ladipo, popularised theatre and television acting in Nigeria.

A prolific filmmaker, He started his career in show business as a highlife musician in 1964 with a group known as the Federal Rhythm Dandies.

He tutored and guided the Juju maestro, King Sunny Ade, who was his lead guitarist at the time.

