ACF, CAN, SOKAPU, others to attend NIPR’s Kaduna citizens’ summit

Various socio-cultural and religious groups have pledged to support and participate in the “2021 Citizens Summit on Integration, Peace and Security” being organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Kaduna state.

The groups, which include the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) made the commitment at the weekend during courtesy visits by the Institute, led by the state chairman, Haroun Malami.

A press release signed by secretary of the state organising committee of the summit, James Swam, made available to newsmen, stated that the “Summit which is a brain child of the Institute’s headquarters will kick start on September 29th at state levels before moving to the six geopolitical zones and finally to Abuja.”

According to the release, the target of the summit is to activate national reconciliation, restore trust in relationships, promote mutual respect and love, rebuild peace and security as well as lay foundation for Nigerian rebirth.

It added that the Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum, Murtala Aliyu, applauded the NIPR for initiating the summit, which he said couldn’t have come at a better time than now, and promised that the ACF would participate to lend its voice to the call for unity and Nigerian rebirth.

The release also quoted Rev. Joseph Hayap, CAN chairman in Kaduna state as stating that the summit’s concept is citizen-centred unlike others in the past, adding that “an opportunity for citizens to dialogue is very important.”

According to the press release, other groups and stakeholders that would attend the summit include the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Nigerian Bar Association, National Council for Women Societies, Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, non-governmental organisations and youth groups.

Related

No tags for this post.