ACF condemns Kaduna crisis, sues for peace

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the crisis that
engulfed Kaduna and its environs, saying that such crises have
threatened the political and socio-economic development of the region.
ACF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad
Ibrahim Biu, said: “Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is saddened with
the spate of communal clashes in some parts of the north and in
particular the recent one in Kasuwan Magani village, Kajuru local
government area of Kaduna state where about 52 people were alleged to
have been killed.
“The communal reprisal clash over simple disagreement with its
consequent loss of lives and destruction of property is most
unfortunate and condemnable. Communities that have lived together
peacefully over the years should refrain from such avoidable violent
conflicts that in most cases also destroy trust and harmony among
communities, which is not helpful.
“Threats to our peace as one united people and a region over the years
have affected our peaceful coexistence, unity, polity and
socio-economic development. We must therefore, come together and stop
this unfortunate and condemnable carnage that does no one any good.
“Reprisal attacks are certainly not the best way to resolve disputes.
ACF therefore calls upon the warring communities in Kajuru and in
other states to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue in resolving
their disagreements. Leaders of the various communities should also
play greater roles in ensuring that peace and harmony are restored in
the affected areas.
“ACF urges the security agencies to swing into action and not only
fish out the criminals who perpetrated these dastardly acts, but also
ensure that they face the wrath of the law to serve as deterrence to
others. The police and judiciary should therefore fast track its
investigating and prosecuting processes, as justice delayed is justice
denied.
“ACF also commends the prompt intervention of the security agencies in
the Kasuwan Magani crisis and its spill over to other parts of Kaduna
and urges them to sustain surveillance in the areas until normalcy is
restored.
“ACF equally commends the Kaduna state government for imposing 24hour
curfew in Kaduna and environs to stop further escalation of the
crisis. We urge the government to strengthen its peace building
process by engaging the leaders of the affected communities and other
stakeholders in finding an endurable peace in Kaduna state.
“ACF extends its condolences to the families of those who lost their
loved ones, the government and people of Kaduna state over this
unfortunate incident,” the statement said.
Be the first to comment