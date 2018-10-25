ACF condemns Kaduna crisis, sues for peace

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the crisis that

engulfed Kaduna and its environs, saying that such crises have

threatened the political and socio-economic development of the region.

ACF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad

Ibrahim Biu, said: “Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is saddened with

the spate of communal clashes in some parts of the north and in

particular the recent one in Kasuwan Magani village, Kajuru local

government area of Kaduna state where about 52 people were alleged to

have been killed.

“The communal reprisal clash over simple disagreement with its

consequent loss of lives and destruction of property is most

unfortunate and condemnable. Communities that have lived together

peacefully over the years should refrain from such avoidable violent

conflicts that in most cases also destroy trust and harmony among

communities, which is not helpful.

“Threats to our peace as one united people and a region over the years

have affected our peaceful coexistence, unity, polity and

socio-economic development. We must therefore, come together and stop

this unfortunate and condemnable carnage that does no one any good.

“Reprisal attacks are certainly not the best way to resolve disputes.

ACF therefore calls upon the warring communities in Kajuru and in

other states to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue in resolving

their disagreements. Leaders of the various communities should also

play greater roles in ensuring that peace and harmony are restored in

the affected areas.

“ACF urges the security agencies to swing into action and not only

fish out the criminals who perpetrated these dastardly acts, but also

ensure that they face the wrath of the law to serve as deterrence to

others. The police and judiciary should therefore fast track its

investigating and prosecuting processes, as justice delayed is justice

denied.

“ACF also commends the prompt intervention of the security agencies in

the Kasuwan Magani crisis and its spill over to other parts of Kaduna

and urges them to sustain surveillance in the areas until normalcy is

restored.

“ACF equally commends the Kaduna state government for imposing 24hour

curfew in Kaduna and environs to stop further escalation of the

crisis. We urge the government to strengthen its peace building

process by engaging the leaders of the affected communities and other

stakeholders in finding an endurable peace in Kaduna state.

“ACF extends its condolences to the families of those who lost their

loved ones, the government and people of Kaduna state over this

unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

