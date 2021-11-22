ACF decries ‘shameful, unacceptable’ bandits’ killings on Kaduna-Abuja highway

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lamented the killings and kidnappings of motorists along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, describing it as shameful and unacceptable, while urging an end to the acts.



A former gubernatorial aspirant in the 2019 elections in Zamfara state, who was a retired director of protocol in the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Alhaji Sagir Hamidu was on Sunday evening killed by bandits, while others were kidnapped during the same attack.



But ACF in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, on Monday, condemned the killings and kidnappings along the highway, calling on security agencies to take desicive action on the bandits’ activities on the critical road linking part of the North with the Southern parts of the country. “The Arewa Consultative Forum is becoming agitated by the unrestrained acts of terrorism on the strategic highway between Abuja the Federal Capital and Kaduna the former capital of defunct Northern Region. On a daily basis, Nigerians are being terrorised, kidnapped and killed without let on this road. This is a national shame and completely unacceptable to our Forum.



“The latest victim of this act of terror is Alhaji Hamida Sagir, a retired Director of Protocol at the Federal Capital Development Autority FCDA and a governorship aspirant in Zamfara state who was shot and killed at Rijana. Indeed Rijana has become a popular spot where these terrorist attacks are committed on a daily and routine basis.

“This is a challenge that the security agencies must overcome. We are worried that every day Nigerians are attacked at this same spot and our security men seem helpess in sorting out the security problems that make such attacks on the same spotu easy.

“The government – both the Kaduna and the Federal Government itself which owns the highway appears to be helpless in securing the lives of Nigerians on this road. We call on both governments to save us from this security nightmare by saving the lives of our innocent citizens.

“We condole with the immediate famiily of the slain Hamida Sagir and the Zamfara state goverment. We pray Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the tragedy,” the statement.