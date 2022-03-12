ACF shocked as publicity secretary, Yawe, dies

The secretary-general, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Malam Murtala Aliyu, has expressed sadness at the death of the forum’s publicity secretary, Chief Emmanuel Yawe, describing his death as “a shock.”

Yawe, a retired journalist, died Friday morning from what was believed to be a long-term sickness.

He was, however, active as the image-maker of the pan-Northern socio-cultural organisation till his death.

Yawe had issued a statement on behalf of ACF Thursday night.

Speaking on Yaweh’s death, Aliyu said, “It is with heavy heart that I bring to your notice the passing away of our publicity secretary, Chief Emmanuel Yawe, this morning.

“I have intimated the (ACF) chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, and he instructed that I should bring it to the notice of members.

“We will be visiting the family and will keep you informed about the burial arrangements. May his gentle soul rest in peace!”

Yawe, formerly of Leadership and People’s Daily Newspapers, became the ACF publicity secretary in 2020 and had been churning out statements for the Forum and bridging effectively the gap between the Forum and the media.