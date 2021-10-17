ACF mourns Aku Uka, describes death as painful

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condoled with the government and people of Taraba state over the death of Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr Shekarau Angyu, while describing his death as painful.

ACF in a condolence message signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, also condoled with the Taraba state Council of Chiefs over the demise of its chairman, noting that his death has thrown the Forum into mass mourning.



“The death of Aku Uka of Wukari and Chairman, Taraba Council of Chiefs, Dr Shekarau Angyu has brought pains to members of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

“Since the announcement of his death by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Jolly Agbu, the Forum has been thrown into mass mourning.

“We wish to use this occasion to condole with the Jukun people who have lost a great and visionary king who has progressively presided over the affairs of their kingdom for the past 45 years.

“We also wish to condole with the Governor of Taraba, Darius Ishaku who benefitted immensely from the experience and wisdom of the departed monarch who apart from serving as Aku Uka also served as the Chairman Taraba state Council of Chiefs.

“The Forum prays that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and his immediate family, the Jukun people and the people of the state the fortitude to bear this great loss.



“The Arewa Consultative Forum also prays that God will grant the kingmakers the wisdom to choose a wise and forthright successor to continue with the good work he was doing before joining his ancestors,” he said.