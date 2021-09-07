ACF mourns as admin head slumps, dies in office

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has been thrown into mourning following the death of the Forum’s head of administration, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Soba.



Alhaji Soba slumped in his office and died before he could receive medical aid according to ACF Public Relations Officer, Mr Emmanuel Yaweh. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.



According to Yaweh, Alhaji Soba, who was a Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and retired permanent secretary from the Kaduna state government, was serving ACF as contract staff until his death.



“Tragedy struck at the head office of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) as Alhaji Mohammed Sani Soba suddenly collapsed in his office on Saturday 4th September and died suddenly.

“A retired permanent secretary from the services of the Kaduna state government, Alhaji Soba was serving with ACF on contract basis before his death.



“Born in 1949, the late Soba obtained his school leaving certificate in 1964. He proceeded to study and obtain additional qualifications both at home and outside Nigeria in various fields especially administration and legislative studies.



“He later became the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“His sudden death was grieved by all at the secretariat of ACF where he held sway as administrative head until his sudden death,” Yaweh said.