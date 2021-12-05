ACF mourns as ex-COAS, Gen. Wushishi, dies

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness over the death of one of its founding fathers and pillars, Gen. Inuwa Wushishi, describing him as a detribalised Nigerian and believer in democracy.



Gen. Wushishi, former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, died Saturday night. ACF National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe in a statement on Sunday said, “we woke up this morning in the ACF family with the sad news that one of the founding fathers of our Forum, General Inuwa Wushihi died yesterday night. General Wushishi was a detribised Nigerian and an unwavering believer in democracy.





“General Wushishi is a pillar of strength in the ACF because of his love and services for the North, for Nigeria and for humanity generally. A gallant officer who received good military training both in Nigeria and abroad, General Wushishi rose to the rank of Lietenant General on merit and was appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Shehu Shagari in 1981, an office he held untill the end of that government in 1983.

“In retirement, he devoted himself to noble causes for the unity and progress of Nigeria. One of such causes is the ACF which he played a prominent role in putting together in its early years about 20 years ago. His commitment to ACF remained unshakeable even as his health declined in his last days.

“He the Chairman leadership selection committee and member Board of Trustees untill his death. He actively and enthusiastically participated in the activities of the Forum in both capacities untill the end of his life.

“With his death, Nigeria has lost yet another exemplary patriot and pillar of strength. His death means the number of those who selflessly sacrificed their lives to keep Nigeria one is fast depleting.

“The ACF wishes to condole with the Wushishi Local Government, the Kontagora Emirate Council the Niger state government and his immediate family over the loss of this patriot. The Forum prays that the good Lord forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds.”

