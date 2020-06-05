ACF mourns ex-envoy, 2 others

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has joined others to mourn its former chair, Board of Trustees and one-time Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, Ladan Shuni.

The Forum, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, also announced the death of its former financial secretary, Abdullahi Ma’aji, as well as a founding member, Dr. Amuda Aluko.

Ma’aji was once a director-general at the Federal Ministry of Industries, while Dr. Aluko held the title of Tafida of Ilorin before his demise.

According to the statement, “The Arewa Consultative Forum regrets to announce the deaths of some of her top members. They include Ambassador Ladan Shuni, a foundation member and former vice-chairman, ACF Board of Trustees. He once served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco.

“Abdullahi Ma’aji, Mutawallen Kontagora, a former director-general at the Federal Ministry of Industries and former financial secretary of ACF. Dr. Amuda Aluko, a founding member and Tafida of Ilorin.

“All the deceased members were committed to the ideals of the Forum. They served the North and the country prudently as patriots. The Forum condoles with members of their families and their state governments. We pray that the Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest even as He forgives their sins and rewards their good deeds.”

