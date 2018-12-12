ACF mourns late Gen Salihu Ibrahim

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed grief at the death of Lt. General Salihu Ibrahim who died on Monday, describing his death as a great loss to the North and Nigeria in general.

According to a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, ACF said the late Gen Salihu was an embodiment of hard work, selfless service and commitment to the unity of his fatherland as well as of humility and moral values.



“ACF learnt with grief and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah the passing on of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Salihu Ibrahim, who died yesterday 10th December, 2018, at the age of 78.

“Late Gen Salihu was a gentle man and officer of the armoured corps who held various military command positions in the Nigerian Army and excelled to its peak as the Chief of Army Staff from August 1990 to September,1993.

“He was also a member of the Supreme Military Council under General Buhari and Armed Forces Ruling Council under General Babangida military regimes. He was a member of the ACF Board of Trustees and contributed immensely through his wise counsel and participation in the Forum’s deliberations and ensuing activities.

“He was also an advisory council member of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

“Late Gen Salihu was an embodiment of hard work, selfless service and commitment to the unity of his fatherland. He was an inspiration to many, and that is why his death is indeed a great loss to the North and Nigeria in general.

“Late Gen Salihu would be remembered for his immense service to Nigeria in various capacities both in the military and in retirement, especially his knack for due diligence and transparency in all his dealings.

“ACF extends its heartfelt condolences to late Gen Salihu’s family, the government and people of Kogi state and Nigerians for this irreparable loss. May Allah grant his gentle soul eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus.”

