ACF mourns late ‘patriot’ Bashir Tofa, ‘progressive’ Olubadan

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness at the death of former presidential candidate of defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) and the Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oyo state, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

ACF National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in his condolence message on Monday, said the late Olubadan was a progressive traditional ruler who brought stability to the ancient Ibadan city.

“We at the Arewa Consultative Forum are sad that Olubadan Saliu Adetunji is dead. The respected traditional ruler left us to join his ancestors on Sunday 2nd January 2022.

“At the ACF we considered the late Olubadan as a very progressive traditional rulers who brought progress and stability to Ibadan, the headquarters of the defunct Western Region and a very powerful stool in Yoruba land. It did this in a a period of five years in office. Ibadan is a traditional Yoruba town which has grown to accommodate the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria. It has a pan Nigeria spirit fostered and nurtured by good men such as Olubadan Adetunji.

“We mourn his departure because Nigeria has a lot to learn from him. If he had lived on, we would have benefitted much more from his wisdom and stability of character.

“The ACF joins other Nigerians in mourning his death. The Forum sympathises with his immediate family, the Ibadan Traditional Rulers Councils and Oyo Traditional Council. We pray that God will give them the wisdom to choose a worthy successor to the departed Olubadan,” Chief Ogbeh said.

A statement signed by ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, described Tofa, a founding member of ACF, as a patriot who identified with the ideals with which ACF was founded.

Tofa contested the 1993 presidential elections against late business mogul, Moshood Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“The Arewa Consultative Forum is also saddened with news of the death of one of the founding members of the Forum, Alhaji Bashir Tofa. A successful businessman from Kano state was one of those who invested their time, energy and money during the formative stages of the ACF. Having laid the foundation the Forum, he preferred to stay at the back and play an advisory role in the affairs of the ACF.

“We are happy to say that up to his death, he identified with the ideals with which the ACF was founded. Bashir Tofa was a man of many parts, sometimes a national politician, community leader or an international businessman. His participation in the 1993 elections as the presidential candidate of the NRC overshadowed all other things he did. Maybe because Moshood Abiola was involved or because it was finally annulled.

“Every time that election was mentioned, his name just came up. It was as if he never did anything in life other than participate in that election. Whatever happened to that election should not be blamed on him. He was as much a victim of military meddlesomeness in politics as Abiola. It’s a measure of his good public conduct that he remained calm throughout and never did anything to stir up trouble when the country was almost on fire because of the annulled election.

“At the ACF, we see Tofa as a patriot who wanted to serve his country but was denied the opportunity by military. We do not believe it is a crime to want to serve. We condole his immediate family, the Kano bussiness community, Kano ACF chapter, Kano state government for the loss of their eminent son Bashir Tofa,” Yawe added.

