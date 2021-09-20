ACF mourns Mailafia





The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness over the death of former presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Mr Obadiah Mailafia, describing him as a distinguished intellectual.

Obadiah, who was former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), died at the National Hospital Abuja at the weekend after a protracted illness.

ACF in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Emmanuel Yawe, on Sunday night said the North has lost a distinguished Northerner, a financial wizard.

“The news about Dr Obadiah Mailafia’s death this (Sunday) morning reached our National Secretariat in Kaduna. We are therefore thrown into another mourning mood.

“We mourn this distinguished Northerner from Kaduna state who has contributed his quota to the development of his state and the North.We mourn the distinguished Northern intellectual who obtained a PhD from Oxford University.

“We mourn a financial wizard who rose up to the rank of Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria in the banking sector of our economy.While he was alive, Dr Mailafia held unto his views strongly. He may have offended some people who disagreed with him.

“We urge all those he offended to forgive him for that is the beauty of democracy which gives every man the right to hold and state his views.

“We sympathise with his immediate family, the Kaduna state government and the Central Bank of Nigeria over his untimely demise,” Yawe said.

