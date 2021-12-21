ACF to Buhari: Condolence messages not enough

Arewa Consultative Forum has lamented the spate of killings in the North, while urging President Muhammadu Buhari and Northern Governors to show more empathy and sympathy to victims of bandits and kidnappers in the region by visiting them, instead of just sending a condolence message.

According to the Forum, moral support for victims matters, showing that they care for those whose family and relatives were killed or kidnapped, will help diffuse the feelings that only the president and governor’s lives matters, rather than the lives of the people who they govern, the lives of those who elected them to office.

ACF in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe made available to Blueprint in Kaduna on Monday, said: “The Arewa Consultative Forum will like to put on record its total disapproval, frustration and anger against what appears to be an endless orgy killings in Northern Nigeria.

“The latest incidence took place in Giwa Local government of Kaduna state where 38 innocent citizens were hacked to death. According to Samuel Aruwan, the States Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, many houses, trucks, cars and food crops were distroys during the attacks.

“While the ACF joins the Governor of Kaduna and the President of Nigeria in consoling those who suffers loses during the latest attack, we call on all the state governments and the Federal Government to show more empathy and sympathy in such grave security breaches.

“The people affected by these savage attacks are thus left to think that their lives don’t count. The President and the Northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter.

“The ACF believes the President and the Northern governors have the capacity to do better than this,” Yawe said.