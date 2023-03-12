ACF to Buhari on naira redesign: Ignoring Supreme Court order can lead to anarchy

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned that the continuous disobedience to the Supreme Court judgment regarding the use of the old naira notes could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

In a statement Sunday in Kaduna, ACF Secretary General Murtala Aliyu agreed with the state governors, who sued the federal government over the policy.

He said the current approach of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raises concerns about the respect for the civil liberties and rights of Nigerians as it relates to their freedom to use legitimately earned income as they so wish.

The Supreme Court, had penultimate Friday, ruled that the N200, N500 and N1000 notes earlier banned by the CBN remained a legal tender till December 31, 2023, a development hailed by most Nigerians.

But 10 days after, confusion still reigns in the land with commercial banks, citizens and business owners rejecting the currency as legal tender while the CBN keeps mum.

Warning the federal government on the consequences of not obeying the order, the ACF said: “Whatever the CBN or anyone else says about the benefits of the policy, which evidently are many, is of little comfort as soon as the highest court in the country has deemed that it is, or, at least the manner of its implementation, breaches the law.

“Ten days is long enough time for the government to find its way towards complying with a court order which is central to the achievement of peace, order and good governance in the country. President Buhari is under oath to defend the constitution of Nigeria. As his long term supporters, it will be remiss of us if we fail to warn that the much touted benefits of the Naira redesign can never justify the damage to his credentials as a democrat and a stickler for the rule of law.

“This is quite apart from the real possibility of the crisis morphing into a serious social disorder leading to the possible breakdown of law and order throughout Nigeria. We do not believe nor can we advise him to pay such a heavy price on account of a policy whose immediate goals are not entirely clear to a majority of Nigerians.”

The group, however, lamented the huge crowds and long queues formed around bank offices and ATM points across the country “as people struggle to get the new cash which has remained extremely scarce, which has triggered riots and other forms of civil unrest.”

…Call banks to order, Adeleke tells CBN

In a related development, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has described as unfair and maltreatment the refusal of banks to collect old notes from customers after issuing the money to them.

In a statement made available to newsmen Sunday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke lamented the pains and suffering of residents.

The governor said he had received several calls from bank customers across the state, noting that the deliberate refusal of banks to collect old notes was creating serious economic complications for residents of the state.

“For the banks to issue old notes and refuse to accept old notes as the deposit is highly unacceptable,” he said

Adeleke, however, called on the CBN to direct the banks operating in the state to correct the anomalies, saying the state director of the CBN should also direct the banks to halt ‘this unhealthy practice.’

“If banks will not accept old notes as deposits, they must stop issuing old notes for withdrawal. The current pain being inflicted on our people must stop,” Adeleke warned.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

