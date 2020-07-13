Achievement in Ogoni clean-up’



The Ogoni clean-up has been on for some time now. In this piece HELEN OJI writes on the achievement of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in the area.



Background

The Ogoni clean-up project is described as the biggest clean-up project in the world, it is a project that continues to attract both national and global attention. Envoys from countries like the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and the US pay fact finding visits to remediation sites. Local and international non-governmental organisations and other interest groups are not left out.

The federal government has also ensured that the Ogoni clean-up is carried out in line with International best practice and every recommendation in the UNEP Report strictly followed by re-engaging the UNEP team to provide technical support both in the field and in the PCO. The Nigerian oil industry and the United Nations as a member of the team that carried out the environmental assessment on Ogoniland. The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mahmood Mohammad Abubakar is to oversee the management of the project and to carry out some administrative and technical energization as well as reinvigoration of the processes for better performance and project delivery. At present, about 70% of the contractors are expected to complete work by the end of August 2020. While 30% are expected to finalize by the end of November 2020.



Remediation

HYPREP commenced preliminary remediation activities in early 2018, almost eight years after the report was submitted. The state of environmental pollution in 2011 and 2018 cannot be the same. Twelve (12) of the Category B sites, of which 21 Lots defined in the Phase 1-Batch 1 were delineated and scoped. Also, in 2018, procurement processes commenced for remediation in line with the Federal Government Public Procurement Act of 2007.In January 2019, 21 contractors having resolved issues of land disputes, chieftaincy tussle, were handed over 21 sites located in Tai, Eleme, Gokana and Khana Local Government Areas of Ogoni.



Livelihood

In February 2019, 15 Ogoni youths received 3 months intensive hands-on training in the fabrication and use of cassava processing machines through a tripartite arrangement between HYPREP, Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN) and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Onne. The machines fabricated include Peeler, Grater, Sieve, Presser, Drier and Roaster (Fryer).

SDN in collaboration with HYPREP and IITA, Onne has now completed the construction of a Cassava Processing Factory in Korokoro community of Tai Local Government Area. Training of 400 women on Agro-based skills such as Feed Production, Poultry, Fish and Crop farming by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in Songhai Farms to commence soon.

“As a follow-up to the training on the fabrication and use of cassava processing machines, HYPREP has finished the construction of a cassava processing plant in Korokoro, Tai Local Government area of Ogoni.



Water

On the 15th February 2020, 7 contractors were handed over a contract for ground water monitoring. HYPREP has carried out a water quality assessment of all drinking water sources in the four (4) LGAs of Ogoniland. Assessment of the water sources has enabled HYPREP to determine areas most needed for the emergency water supply scheme.HYPREP has also carried out a survey of the water reticulating distances in the four LGAs for the supply of potable water in the communities. Ten (10) existing water schemes will be rehabilitated across the 4 LGAs and are expected to supply about 10,950,000 litres of water per day to the communities.They are also in the process of engaging consultants to carry out detailed design for a new water scheme in Ogoniland. The tendering processes are ongoing.



Health

In 2018 and 2019, HYPREP carried out two medical missions in the past for the collection of initial data for the studyCarried out audit of health personnel and infrastructure in Ogoniland. This was done in the company of UNEP public health experts.HYPREP is currently putting final touches to processes for the commencement of its health impact study.

Sensitization

Specifically, HYPREP has increased public awareness campaigns to the communities, at town hall meetings and in the media on the dangers of illegal bunkering and refining on human health, environment and the economy and also for the youths to take ownership of the project. “The Ogoni community have also been sensitized on the huge opportunities available through the clean-up and how they can leverage on them and there has been awareness on Covid-19 safety procedures for contractors and workers in the field.



Employment and Training

The Ogoni clean-up bought in employment of over 200 Ogoni young scientist in the PCO and 21 of these young intelligent Ogoni youths have received intensive training in the Management of Contaminated Site Assessment, Clean-up Assessment, Clean-up of Contaminated Sites and Field Work Techniques in Geneva and the United Kingdom.

“The on-going remediation works, over 500 community workers engaged by the Contractors have received basic training on HSE and remediation processes. A total number of 582 community youths have been recruited and are currently working on 21 sites and about 783 community youths will be engaged by the contractors as soon as the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.



Quality control and certification“

Contractors take samples as frequently as required to check the biodegradation level of the contaminants using field and site test kits. However, they are expected to undertake testing of samples in a NOSDRA accredited laboratory before inviting HYPREP and UNEP to sample for QA/QC as a requirement to permit contractors to backfill the excavated pits with remediated soil. Each batch of remediated soil must undergo the above process. NOSDRA will certify the sites, because NOSDRA by its Act, is the lead Regulatory Agency for oil spill management in Nigeria.